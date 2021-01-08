Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $1,006,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $997,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $114.01. 62,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.81 and its 200-day moving average is $95.19. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $119.48.

