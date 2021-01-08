Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $964,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,783,000 after buying an additional 3,088,746 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 348,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,427 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,424 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 419.8% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 1,667,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,722,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,077 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,131. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.