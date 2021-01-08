Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 4,787 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Friday, September 11th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

FSKR traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,027. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $18.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.78%.

In other FS KKR Capital Corp. II news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

