Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $71.91.

About AbCellera Biologics

There is no company description available for AbCellera Biologics Inc

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.