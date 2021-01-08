Credit Suisse Group Boosts L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $47.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on L Brands from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

LB stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in L Brands by 268.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in L Brands in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the third quarter valued at $65,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

