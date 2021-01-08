Credit Suisse Group Increases NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $77.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

NYSE:NEE opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $155.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,696,000 after acquiring an additional 242,871 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $898,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 65.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

