Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CCAP. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $418.28 million and a PE ratio of 15.15.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.92 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

