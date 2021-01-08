Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CIBC raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.64.

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,517. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $328.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.28 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 521,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 210,782 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 70.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,042,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,116 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 132.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,598,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 911,694 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

