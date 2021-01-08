Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Criteo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Get Criteo alerts:

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $22.48.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $185.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 38.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.