Critical Analysis: Yingli Green Energy (OTCMKTS:YGEHY) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

Yingli Green Energy (OTCMKTS:YGEHY) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Yingli Green Energy has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yingli Green Energy and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yingli Green Energy N/A N/A N/A United Microelectronics 9.45% 7.60% 4.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Yingli Green Energy and United Microelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yingli Green Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A United Microelectronics 0 2 7 0 2.78

United Microelectronics has a consensus price target of $5.30, suggesting a potential downside of 38.16%. Given United Microelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than Yingli Green Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yingli Green Energy and United Microelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yingli Green Energy $648.13 million N/A -$234.64 million N/A N/A United Microelectronics $4.93 billion 4.08 $272.65 million N/A N/A

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Yingli Green Energy.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Yingli Green Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also researches, develops, and manufactures products in the solar energy and LED industries. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

