CROAT (CROAT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $47.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $70,326.79 and $47.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 87.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 84,511,690 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

