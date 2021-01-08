Crown (NYSE:CCK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.06

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.06 and last traded at $100.82, with a volume of 6080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Get Crown alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown news, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,676 shares in the company, valued at $14,065,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,332,000 after purchasing an additional 226,806 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,821,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.