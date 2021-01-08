Crown (NYSE:CCK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.06

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.06 and last traded at $100.82, with a volume of 6080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.44.

Several brokerages have commented on CCK. Morgan Stanley raised Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Get Crown alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average is $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crown by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,258,000 after purchasing an additional 402,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,332,000 after buying an additional 226,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,718 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,097,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,108,000 after buying an additional 202,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in Crown by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,461,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,321,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.