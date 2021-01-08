Crown Price Tops $0.0898 on Top Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $15,672.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0898 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,726.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.79 or 0.01096899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00039072 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00185518 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003107 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,332,953 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

