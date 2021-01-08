Crypto Village Accelerator Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $11.98 million and approximately $39,096.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00037105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.13 or 0.00264971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00027571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,010.12 or 0.02498436 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012159 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,163,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

