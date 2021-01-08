Crypton (CRP) Price Reaches $0.16

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Crypton has traded up 33% against the dollar. Crypton has a market cap of $490,533.75 and approximately $112.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00038292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00103401 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.45 or 0.00417184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CRP is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 2,999,726 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

