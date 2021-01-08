CryptoPing (PING) Price Reaches $0.53

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and $123,814.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00108231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.26 or 0.00441108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00229768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051098 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

