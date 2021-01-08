CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

CTIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Caxton Corp boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 596.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 3,694,157 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

