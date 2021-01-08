Cub Energy Inc. (KUB.V) (CVE:KUB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Cub Energy Inc. (KUB.V) (CVE:KUB) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Cub Energy Inc. (KUB.V) shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 275,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,704.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About Cub Energy Inc. (KUB.V) (CVE:KUB)

CUB Energy Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of onshore oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2019, it had nine licenses with approximately 142,000 net acres in Ukraine. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

