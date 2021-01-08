Cube Market Cap Hits $2.60 Million (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Cube token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cube has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar. Cube has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00037466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.86 or 0.00267599 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00028071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,021.24 or 0.02533732 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012210 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube (AUTO) is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel.

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.