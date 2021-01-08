Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CKPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $183.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,032.05% and a negative return on equity of 100.54%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CKPT. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.