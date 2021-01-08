Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 863.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 75.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the period. 21.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVXL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.69.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

