Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $80,000 Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 96.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,630 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $301,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Vertical Research began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE VRT opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $20.14.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

