Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 19,531 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 150.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 315.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 108.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 121.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 71.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Newpark Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Howes bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,681.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 72,500 shares of company stock worth $88,625 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $229.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.90.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $96.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

