Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,946 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after buying an additional 366,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,561,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after buying an additional 56,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $137.22 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $140.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 1.81.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.07.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

