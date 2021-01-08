Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trevena were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Trevena by 32.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 104.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 50.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 44.1% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRVN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Trevena in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $380.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.73. Trevena, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.68.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

