Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 26,768 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,768 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,309,000 after acquiring an additional 108,163 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Black Knight by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,030,000 after purchasing an additional 422,390 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Black Knight by 3,768.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,277 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Black Knight by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,243,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,398,000 after purchasing an additional 269,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Black Knight by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,701,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200,251 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BKI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Knight Equity initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day moving average is $84.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

