Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 28,396 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 96.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,396 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1,480.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,218,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,251,000 after buying an additional 5,825,269 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,983,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after buying an additional 5,798,580 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,304,000 after buying an additional 4,201,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,585,000. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.52.

JD.com stock opened at $87.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

