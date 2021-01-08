Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $341.91 Million

Brokerages predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report sales of $341.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $356.30 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $370.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $93.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,845. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average of $74.88. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

