Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Trading 5.8% Higher

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.42 and last traded at $93.67. Approximately 653,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 465,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.53.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,697,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,561,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 86.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.