CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) – B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for CuriosityStream in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CURI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

CURI opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.25. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $17.69.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million.

In other CuriosityStream news, Director John S. Hendricks bought 11,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,156.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 743,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,691,257. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Hendricks bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $226,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 801,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,858,309.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 110,184 shares of company stock worth $1,032,381 over the last quarter.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

