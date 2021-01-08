Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWK. BidaskClub downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $20.10.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,041,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,641,000 after buying an additional 1,974,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,888,000 after buying an additional 1,012,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,306,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,717,000 after buying an additional 740,572 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth $8,454,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $5,992,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

