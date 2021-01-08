Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) shares rose 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $20.59. Approximately 326,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 209,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

CUBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $685.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $141.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,920 shares of company stock valued at $336,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

