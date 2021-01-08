Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CUBI. BidaskClub lowered Customers Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Hovde Group started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $681.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $24.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $132,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,920 shares of company stock valued at $336,103. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 19.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 186.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

