CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of CV Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $0.98.

CV Sciences stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. CV Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $55.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 81.99% and a negative net margin of 68.90%. Research analysts anticipate that CV Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

