CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

CVI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,001. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.05.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.44). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CVR Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CVR Energy by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

