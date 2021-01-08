CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG) Shares Gap Down to $1,522.00

CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,522.00, but opened at $1,467.00. CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) shares last traded at $1,497.00, with a volume of 60,853 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,424.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,229.40. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 181.73.

CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) Company Profile (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

