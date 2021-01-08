CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.93.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.48. 320,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,019,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.93. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

