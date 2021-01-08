CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $183.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $125.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of CyberArk Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software stock opened at $150.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.64. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $167.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,147.88, a P/E/G ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $64,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in CyberArk Software by 457.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $99,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.