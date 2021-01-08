Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading Up 7.2%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s stock price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.63 and last traded at $21.31. Approximately 857,128 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 776,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The business had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director L Patrick Gage sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $162,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,811 shares of company stock worth $8,586,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 39,194 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

