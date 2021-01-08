Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DADA. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. New Street Research assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Dada Nexus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dada Nexus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Shares of Dada Nexus stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $42.87. 41,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,135. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.20.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 240.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,120 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at $25,058,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Dada Nexus by 3.6% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 518,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Dada Nexus by 17.9% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 396,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Dada Nexus by 43.7% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 381,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 115,900 shares during the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.