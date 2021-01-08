Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €69.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €55.29 ($65.05).

DAI stock opened at €57.79 ($67.99) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,945.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Daimler AG has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12 month high of €59.93 ($70.51).

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

