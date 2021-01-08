Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Get Daimler alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DDAIF. BNP Paribas raised Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. AlphaValue raised Daimler to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DDAIF opened at $70.85 on Monday. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $72.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.13). Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $47.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 billion. Equities analysts predict that Daimler will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daimler (DDAIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.