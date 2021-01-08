Dana (NYSE:DAN) Trading Up 6.1%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) shares were up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $21.45. Approximately 1,876,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,916,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

Several analysts have commented on DAN shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Get Dana alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dana news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dana by 54.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dana by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.