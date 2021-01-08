Danske Downgrades Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) to Hold

Danske lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VWDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $86.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

