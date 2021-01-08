Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on DSKE. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Daseke from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Daseke from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daseke has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.31.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. Daseke has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.04.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Daseke by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

