David Joseph Meyer Sells 94,574 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $1,985,108.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Joseph Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of Titan Machinery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,079,907.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $493.30 million, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.94. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 66,730 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,943 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 28.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TITN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.