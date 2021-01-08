David Schellhase Sells 1,679 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $70,501.21. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 319,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Schellhase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, David Schellhase sold 29,268 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,275,206.76.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.62 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,742 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 398.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

