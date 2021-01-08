DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Raised to $130.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price objective raised by Truist from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DVA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Get DaVita alerts:

DVA stock opened at $122.21 on Tuesday. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.