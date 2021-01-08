Deana L. Mcpherson Sells 734 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $14,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SWBI traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,209,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -87.59 and a beta of 0.92. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 118.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

